All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Europe may deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, WP reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 February 2025, 18:10
Europe may deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, WP reports
Stock photo: army.mod.uk

The potential size of a military contingent that Europe could send to Ukraine to oversee a possible ceasefire is estimated at 25,000 to 30,000 troops.

Source: The Washington Post, citing information from four informed officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The potential number of troops was disclosed in responses to a US request asking European countries to specify their capabilities for supporting Kyiv.

Advertisement:

WP sources indicate European states are currently prepared to provide several brigades for a potential deployment in Ukraine, with an estimated total force of 25,000 to 30,000 troops.

The sources highlight that European troops "would not be stationed along the contact line but would stand ready as a show of force if Russian forces tried to restart the war".

Additionally, forces inside Ukraine could be supported by a larger contingent stationed outside the country "in case they need to ramp up and move quickly," The Washington Post reports.

France has conducted the most detailed military planning for such a mission and is estimated to be capable of contributing around 10,000 troops.

Two WP sources noted that other European countries remain hesitant or face challenges related to limited military resources.

Background:

  • The US has previously acknowledged the possibility of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine to oversee a potential "ceasefire" but has stated that American troops would not take part in such a mission.
  • Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is willing to send British troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping duties.
  • Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has also stated that deploying Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force is "absolutely possible".

Support UP or become our patron!

Europeaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
All News
Europe
Zelenskyy's office urges Europe to appoint representative for peace talks
Trump says he will allow Europe to buy US weapons for Ukraine
US Secretary of State: European representatives must be involved in Ukraine negotiations
RECENT NEWS
19:57
Belarus unlikely to enter Ukraine war, says Latvian counterintelligence
19:50
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
19:38
Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 4 people – photos
19:20
Zelenskyy's office urges Europe to appoint representative for peace talks
19:13
Russians attack border area of Sumy Oblast, injuring man
18:57
Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles, ammunition and howitzers
18:13
Russian economy minister acknowledges country's economic slowdown
18:10
Europe may deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, WP reports
18:07
Russia's UN envoy says Trump's arrival has brought chance to end "Ukrainian conflict"
17:39
Ukraine's Emergency Service reveals number of emergency workers killed and injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: