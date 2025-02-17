Europe may deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, WP reports

The potential size of a military contingent that Europe could send to Ukraine to oversee a possible ceasefire is estimated at 25,000 to 30,000 troops.

Details: The potential number of troops was disclosed in responses to a US request asking European countries to specify their capabilities for supporting Kyiv.

WP sources indicate European states are currently prepared to provide several brigades for a potential deployment in Ukraine, with an estimated total force of 25,000 to 30,000 troops.

The sources highlight that European troops "would not be stationed along the contact line but would stand ready as a show of force if Russian forces tried to restart the war".

Additionally, forces inside Ukraine could be supported by a larger contingent stationed outside the country "in case they need to ramp up and move quickly," The Washington Post reports.

France has conducted the most detailed military planning for such a mission and is estimated to be capable of contributing around 10,000 troops.

Two WP sources noted that other European countries remain hesitant or face challenges related to limited military resources.

The US has previously acknowledged the possibility of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine to oversee a potential "ceasefire" but has stated that American troops would not take part in such a mission.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is willing to send British troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping duties.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has also stated that deploying Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force is "absolutely possible".

