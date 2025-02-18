All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Reclaiming our territories diplomatically is not a betrayal of Ukraine's interests

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 February 2025, 13:35
Zelenskyy: Reclaiming our territories diplomatically is not a betrayal of Ukraine's interests
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. photo from Facebook

Ukraine seeks to take back the temporarily occupied territories through diplomacy, as this will help preserve the most valuable thing – human lives. But taking the diplomatic path does not involve a betrayal of Ukraine’s interests or violation of the state's sovereignty, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Ankara, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As president, I am the guarantor of the Constitution. We cannot recognise any of the territories temporarily occupied by Russia as Russian. They will be Ukrainian, and there can be no compromise. I really want us to have the opportunity to take back the territories through diplomatic means, because I really want not to lose our people, because they are the most valuable thing there is in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy says all parties interested in ending the war, both mediators and Russia, should understand that "when Ukraine talks about diplomacy, it is talking about a bloodless way of restoring justice to Ukraine".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Diplomacy does not mean a betrayal of the interests and sovereignty of our state." 

Details: The president recalled that Russia attacked Ukraine, and Ukrainians had no choice but to take up arms and defend their land.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There was no diplomacy then [when Russia attacked Ukraine]. Russia attacked, and Ukrainians took up arms and began to defend their country without the help of any other country in the world. No one helped Ukraine at that moment. Then, when everyone saw that Putin could not take over our country, that our people and our military were not going anywhere, and that the president of Ukraine would not run away, everyone realised that they had to help Ukraine. Only then did we begin to receive help, in different amounts, from different countries."

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywarnegotiations
Advertisement:
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
All News
Zelenskyy
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy, but there are "issues"
Zelenskyy: US saying things today that are very pleasing to Putin
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive on official visit to Türkiye
RECENT NEWS
16:28
EXPLAINERHow the Munich Security Conference exposed Europe's lack of leadership
16:15
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
16:06
Russian foreign minister: US and Russia agree to appoint ambassadors
15:36
Fox News: US and Russia propose three-stage peace plan
15:31
EU discusses €700 billion plan for defence spending and Ukraine support
15:15
US and Russia agree to set up negotiating groups on Russo-Ukrainian war
15:15
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin
15:01
Ukrainian government helps 90,000 families restore or purchase housing
14:30
Kremlin does not oppose Ukraine's accession to EU but NATO is "clear threat" to Putin
14:23
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: