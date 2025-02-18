Zelenskyy: Reclaiming our territories diplomatically is not a betrayal of Ukraine's interests

Ukraine seeks to take back the temporarily occupied territories through diplomacy, as this will help preserve the most valuable thing – human lives. But taking the diplomatic path does not involve a betrayal of Ukraine’s interests or violation of the state's sovereignty, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Ankara, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As president, I am the guarantor of the Constitution. We cannot recognise any of the territories temporarily occupied by Russia as Russian. They will be Ukrainian, and there can be no compromise. I really want us to have the opportunity to take back the territories through diplomatic means, because I really want not to lose our people, because they are the most valuable thing there is in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy says all parties interested in ending the war, both mediators and Russia, should understand that "when Ukraine talks about diplomacy, it is talking about a bloodless way of restoring justice to Ukraine".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Diplomacy does not mean a betrayal of the interests and sovereignty of our state."

Details: The president recalled that Russia attacked Ukraine, and Ukrainians had no choice but to take up arms and defend their land.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There was no diplomacy then [when Russia attacked Ukraine]. Russia attacked, and Ukrainians took up arms and began to defend their country without the help of any other country in the world. No one helped Ukraine at that moment. Then, when everyone saw that Putin could not take over our country, that our people and our military were not going anywhere, and that the president of Ukraine would not run away, everyone realised that they had to help Ukraine. Only then did we begin to receive help, in different amounts, from different countries."

