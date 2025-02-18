All Sections
Zelenskyy compares blocking of Ukraine's NATO accession to US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 18 February 2025, 16:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's possible membership in NATO should not be excluded from peace talks, under threat of repeating the tragedy of the Afghan scenario, when the United States quickly abandoned the country.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ARD, Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0. It would be wrong. Maybe it's not quite comparable to Afghanistan, but disrespect for human life led to tragedy then."

Details: The president added that "we remember what happened in Afghanistan when the Americans left in a hurry".

He noted that there are enough examples of what happens "when someone finishes something without thinking it through and leaves too quickly".

