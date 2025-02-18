Turkish President Erdoğan pledges to support Ukraine's territorial integrity in peace negotiations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Ankara will uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst discussions on a peaceful resolution to the war with Russia.

Source: Turkish media outlet Anadolu citing Erdoğan at a press conference following his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Erdoğan emphasised that Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty "are very important to us and we have always expressed Türkiye’s respect for them".

Quote: "In the ongoing process, Ukraine’s territorial integrity is particularly important to us. Its sovereignty is also indispensable for us."

More details: Erdoğan also reiterated that Ankara advocates for a swift "peace" in Ukraine.

During the same press conference, Erdoğan once again proposed Türkiye as a platform for potential "peace" negotiations.

Background:

On 18 February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov met with a US delegation in Saudi Arabia. The US was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff.

Following the US-Russia talks, the US State Department stated that the delegations had agreed to "remove irritants" in bilateral relations and continue working on preparations for negotiations regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

