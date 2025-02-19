Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine needs to hold elections because incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has a low approval rating.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago

Details: According to Trump, it is not Russia that is demanding elections in Ukraine, but an objective situation, as there have been no elections for a long time.

Quote: "We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law, where the leader in Ukraine, I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating… I would say that, you know, when they want a seat at the table, wouldn't the people of Ukraine have to say like, ‘You know, it’s been a long time since we’ve had an election.’ That’s not a Russia thing, that’s something coming from me and coming from many other countries also."

Details: However, Trump did not explain where the sociological data came from.

Background: The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, in a survey conducted as of December 2024, concluded that during the year, 39% of Ukrainians distrusted Zelenskyy, while 52% trusted the head of state.

