Russian large-scale strike on Odesa: over 250,000 city residents without electricity and heating

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 05:10
A damaged house. Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov

The Russians launched a large-scale strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 18 February. A significant part of the city has been left without electricity, water and heating and social infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of the attack.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov 

Quote: "A significant number of buildings was left without electricity, water, and heating as a result of a large-scale enemy strike on a densely populated area of the city.

Hospitals, outpatient clinics and social infrastructure facilities have been left without heat."

Details: Trukhanov reported the deployment of an operational headquarters to assess the damage and restore the work of public services.

He noted that specialists are actively working to deal with emergency situations and provide assistance to those affected.

Updated: Trukhanov shared updated information on the situation in the city at 05:05.

He said 14 schools, 13 kindergartens and a large residential district with over 500 buildings were left without electricity and heating due to the Russian attack.

Quote: "One of the largest districts of our city, which is home to over 250,000 residents, has been left without heating and electricity.

We already understand that the situation with heating is very difficult, so we are making the decision to drain the water to prevent the system from freezing and worsening the situation.

We are cancelling classes in schools and suspending kindergarten attendance in the Kyivskyi district."

Details: The latest reports suggest a children's outpatient clinic and a kindergarten have been severely damaged. There is information about one injured person who is currently receiving medical assistance at hospital.

