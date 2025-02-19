Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 09:24
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will participate in the second crisis meeting of European states convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Source: NRK citing the Norwegian Prime Minister's office, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Støre will not travel to Paris but will participate in the meeting via video link.
At the same time, NRK has learned that most other heads of state, including Sweden and Finland, will also participate in the meeting on Wednesday via video.
Background:
- Earlier, Reuters reported that France plans to hold a second summit on Wednesday, 19 February, to discuss Ukraine and European security. If invited European countries that had not attended the first meeting.
- The emergency summit on 17 February was attended by the leaders of the largest EU states and the UK – eight countries in total, as well as the NATO secretary general and the EU leadership. Some capitals expressed disappointment that they were not invited.
- Following the summit, Macron announced that the participating countries had agreed to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in defence.
