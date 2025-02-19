All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
Norwegian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will participate in the second crisis meeting of European states convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: NRK citing the Norwegian Prime Minister's office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Støre will not travel to Paris but will participate in the meeting via video link.

Advertisement:

At the same time, NRK has learned that most other heads of state, including Sweden and Finland, will also participate in the meeting on Wednesday via video.

Background:

  • Earlier, Reuters reported that France plans to hold a second summit on Wednesday, 19 February, to discuss Ukraine and European security. If invited European countries that had not attended the first meeting.
  • The emergency summit on 17 February was attended by the leaders of the largest EU states and the UK – eight countries in total, as well as the NATO secretary general and the EU leadership. Some capitals expressed disappointment that they were not invited.
  • Following the summit, Macron announced that the participating countries had agreed to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NorwayFranceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
US to maintain sanctions against Russia until peace agreement reached – Bloomberg
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
All News
Norway
Zelenskyy and Norwegian PM discuss cooperation in arms production
Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements
Norway concerned about nuclear safety risks after Russia's strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
12:15
Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet by end of February
11:37
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
11:29
Latvian PM explains her vision of sending European troops to Ukraine
11:09
UK considers sending Typhoon fighter aircraft to Ukraine – The Times
11:08
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian equipment and kill infantrymen in Kharkiv Oblast – video
10:30
EU approves new package of Russia sanctions – FT
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: