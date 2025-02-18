All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

France to hold second summit on Ukraine and European security, Reuters reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 18 February 2025, 19:31
France to hold second summit on Ukraine and European security, Reuters reports
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

France has decided to convene another meeting of European government representatives to discuss Ukrainian and European security on 19 February.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters reported that Paris invited European countries that were not present at the first summit, as well as Canada, to Wednesday's meeting.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg diplomatic sources specified that the invited countries include Norway, Canada, the Baltic states, Czechia, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium.

The format would be hybrid, including video participation.

Background: 

  • The emergency summit on 17 February was attended by the leaders of the largest EU states and the UK - eight countries in total, as well as the NATO secretary general and the EU leadership. Some capitals expressed disappointment that they were not invited.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • Following the summit, Macron announced that the participating countries had agreed to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

FranceEUUkrainewar
Advertisement:
US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video
Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko may be stripped of influence over International Investment Bank
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
Ukrainian boxer Usyk to defend thesis for a law degree
All News
France
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Macron tells about results of emergency summit in Paris
Italian PM Meloni calls Paris summit "anti-Trump"
RECENT NEWS
22:34
Explosions heard in Kyiv as air defence responds to Russian drones
22:13
US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News
21:51
The Guardian: UK believes few tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine would be enough
21:13
Commanders replaced in three Ukrainian brigades on Kurakhove front
20:41
Ukraine's postal company Nova Poshta closes last depot in Pokrovsk
20:21
Russia finds new tankers to sell oil bypassing sanctions
20:04
EU preparing at least €6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Politico says
20:02
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video
19:56
Turkish President Erdoğan pledges to support Ukraine's territorial integrity in peace negotiations
19:31
France to hold second summit on Ukraine and European security, Reuters reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: