France to hold second summit on Ukraine and European security, Reuters reports

France has decided to convene another meeting of European government representatives to discuss Ukrainian and European security on 19 February.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters reported that Paris invited European countries that were not present at the first summit, as well as Canada, to Wednesday's meeting.

Bloomberg diplomatic sources specified that the invited countries include Norway, Canada, the Baltic states, Czechia, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium.

The format would be hybrid, including video participation.

Background:

The emergency summit on 17 February was attended by the leaders of the largest EU states and the UK - eight countries in total, as well as the NATO secretary general and the EU leadership. Some capitals expressed disappointment that they were not invited.

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Following the summit, Macron announced that the participating countries had agreed to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in defence.

