President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the policies of the United States and President Donald Trump's administration are pulling Russian leader Vladimir Putin out of isolation and Russia out of its position as an aggressor.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 19 February.

Quote: "I feel that the United States assisted Putin in breaking out of years of isolation throughout the full-scale invasion. We are not frustrated. We are ready for anything.

The narrative about 90% of assistance coming from the United States... You and I understand that the truth is a little different, although we are grateful for the support. I would like to hear more truth from the Trump camp."

Details: Zelenskyy says that the US is helping bring Putin out of isolation in this way, which the Kremlin is happy about: "There were already signals yesterday portraying them [the Russians - ed.] as the victim. This is something new."

The president is startled that, three years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US representatives refer to the war as a "conflict" and remain loyal to Russia. He considered such activities to be a mitigation of Russia's occupation actions, but he also stated that this is not the first time he has had to deal with such a policy on the part of his partners.

