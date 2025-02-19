All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 February 2025, 13:00
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the policies of the United States and President Donald Trump's administration are pulling Russian leader Vladimir Putin out of isolation and Russia out of its position as an aggressor.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 19 February.

Quote: "I feel that the United States assisted Putin in breaking out of years of isolation throughout the full-scale invasion. We are not frustrated. We are ready for anything.

Advertisement:

The narrative about 90% of assistance coming from the United States... You and I understand that the truth is a little different, although we are grateful for the support. I would like to hear more truth from the Trump camp."

Details: Zelenskyy says that the US is helping bring Putin out of isolation in this way, which the Kremlin is happy about: "There were already signals yesterday portraying them [the Russians - ed.] as the victim. This is something new."

The president is startled that, three years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US representatives refer to the war as a "conflict" and remain loyal to Russia. He considered such activities to be a mitigation of Russia's occupation actions, but he also stated that this is not the first time he has had to deal with such a policy on the part of his partners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
RECENT NEWS
15:53
Ukraine's Ambassador to US outlines areas of cooperation with Ukraine that may interest US
15:19
Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine
14:49
EU diplomacy chief believes sanctions against Russia are a trump card that should not be abandoned
14:42
Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: seven wounded and one killed – photos
14:23
North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast convinced they fight against South Korean soldiers
13:42
EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing
13:30
EXPLAINERHow the Paris summit exposed Europe's divide, who could lead it, and what comes next
13:29
Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
13:15
Zelenskyy denies claims of US$500 bn in aid from United States
13:00
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: