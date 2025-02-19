All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast convinced they fight against South Korean soldiers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 February 2025, 14:23
North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast convinced they fight against South Korean soldiers
North Korean captured by the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces in Russia. Photo: The Chosunilbo

Representatives of the North Korean secret services tell their soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast that they are fighting not only against Ukrainians but also South Korean troops.

Source: North Korean soldier Ri, 26, who was captured by the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, in an interview with the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo

Quote from interview with Ri:

Advertisement:

"Were there security officers from the Ministry of State Security embedded in your unit?

Each battalion (about 500 soldiers) had one or two.

Did they strictly enforce ideological and disciplinary control?

They monitored both our duties and our ideology. Before the battle, one of them told me that all the drone operators in Ukraine’s military were South Korean soldiers.

Did everyone believe that during combat?

(Nods.)

So you fought thinking you were up against not only Ukrainian forces but also South Korean troops?

(Nods.)

Did that make you fight even more desperately?

It was our first real combat experience. The fight wouldn’t be easy. From the start of training, it wasn’t just about physical endurance. It was ideological. Mountain marches, endurance drills, shooting practice… all of it fueled by sheer willpower. Dropping out was considered disgraceful, so we trained like our lives depended on it."

Details: In the interview, the North Korean also said that before being sent to Russia, he was told that he was going there as a student to study.

Quote from Ri: "I had no idea that I would be taking part in hostilities,’ Ri adds.

Details: Ri travelled to Russia as part of a party of 2,500 other compatriots on 10 October 2024. They arrived in Kursk around mid-December (they travelled by train, then by plane and finally by bus).

Regarding the difficulties of "working" with the Russian military, Ri, who was promoted to the position of reconnaissance sniper, said: "As low-level soldiers, we had little interaction. Everything was handled by higher-ranking superiors – ammunition, supplies, clothing. There was little direct communication between North Korean and Russian soldiers."

The North Korean soldiers used translation apps to communicate with the Russians. Ri also noted that it was the first time he had used such an app and that he had never communicated with foreigners before.

When asked if he had heard much about South Korea, Ri said that not much.

Background: 

  • On 11 January, it was reported that Ukrainian forces had captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) released a video showing their operatives capturing and transporting a North Korean soldier, an event previously reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Another captured North Korean soldier was also shown in a video posted by Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces.
  • A fake military ID discovered on a captured North Korean soldier in Kursk Oblast was issued in the name of a real person from the Russian republic of Tyva (Tuva). 
  • A North Korean soldier captured by the Special Operations Forces in Kursk confirmed that he had fake Russian documents.
  • South Korea assured that it was ready to accept North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine if they agreed to defect.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaprisonersKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
All News
North Korea
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy 2,000–3,000 North Korean troops to its Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
15:53
Ukraine's Ambassador to US outlines areas of cooperation with Ukraine that may interest US
15:19
Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine
14:49
EU diplomacy chief believes sanctions against Russia are a trump card that should not be abandoned
14:42
Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: seven wounded and one killed – photos
14:23
North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast convinced they fight against South Korean soldiers
13:42
EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing
13:30
EXPLAINERHow the Paris summit exposed Europe's divide, who could lead it, and what comes next
13:29
Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
13:15
Zelenskyy denies claims of US$500 bn in aid from United States
13:00
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: