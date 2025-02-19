All Sections
Lithuania hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 15:19
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuania announced the arrival of a new military aid package to Ukraine on Wednesday, 19 February.

Source: press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian Defence Ministry announced that a new shipment of trucks, thermal imaging sights, and other equipment had arrived in the country.

The package delivered to Ukraine costs US$80 million and "meets Ukraine's most urgent needs," the ministry reported. 

Lithuania stated that the primary areas of support for Ukraine this year will be urgent demands (air defence, ammunition, drones, and anti-drone technology), as well as the simultaneous growth of the Lithuanian military industry and support for the Ukrainian defence industry by financing weapons manufactured in Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 17 February, the German government updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine, announcing the provision of new equipment, drones and ammunition for various systems.
  • Before that, the UK announced a £150 million (approx. US$186 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
