All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Boris Johnson: Zelenskyy's ratings are not 4%, they're about the same as Trump's

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 19 February 2025, 15:40
Boris Johnson: Zelenskyy's ratings are not 4%, they're about the same as Trump's
Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refuted a number of recent claims made by US President Donald Trump but stressed that such statements are necessary to motivate Europe to act.

Source: Johnson on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson believes that Europeans should stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end the war.

Advertisement:

Nevertheless, he himself had some objections to Trump’s statements, particularly concerning what he said about the need to hold elections in Ukraine.

Quote from Johnson: "Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945. 

Of course Zelenskyy’s ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump’s."

Details: However, Johnson believes Trump's statements are not meant to be historically accurate but to "shock Europeans into action".

He also mentioned the US$300 billion in frozen Russian assets, mainly in Belgium.

"That is cash that could and should be used to pay Ukraine and compensate the US for its support," Johnson said, accusing Europe of preventing the unfreezing of the funds.

"The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast," Johnson stated.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US President Donald Trump’s claim that only 4% of Ukrainians supported him.
  • Zelenskyy said Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Trump also commented rather cynically on the fact that Ukraine was not present at the talks held between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on 18 February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyJohnson
Advertisement:
Elections in Ukraine "theoretically possible" this year, but war must end first, Ukraine's Central Election Commission chair says
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
Ukrainian General Staff denies Putin's claims on Russians breaking through into Ukraine from Kursk Oblast
Boris Johnson: Zelenskyy's ratings are not 4%, they're about the same as Trump's
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
All News
Trump
France doesn't understand Trump's logic in blaming Ukraine for war unleashed by Russia, says Reuters
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet by end of February
RECENT NEWS
19:26
Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
19:15
EXPLAINERHow Europe’s elites miscalculated Trump and what Europe shoul do
19:10
Norwegian PM: Calling Zelenskyy a dictator is completely baseless
18:54
Lithuanian president presents Europe with action plan to support Ukraine
18:49
Nobody can force Ukraine to give up, says Ukraine's foreign minister
18:37
One person killed and four injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
18:28
Elections in Ukraine "theoretically possible" this year, but war must end first, Ukraine's Central Election Commission chair says
18:24
Trump boasts of "successful negotiations" with Russia
18:18
Ukrainian President's Office Head tells Trump's envoy that Ukrainians want to end war with just peace
18:17
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: