Germany urges Europe to keep a cool head amidst US-Russia talks

Following negotiations between US representatives and Russian envoys, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for "keeping a cool head".

Source: Baerbock's statement on the German Foreign Ministry website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock stressed that a false peace, which would only give Russia a break to prepare for new military campaigns, would benefit no one – neither Ukraine, nor Europe, nor the US.

Baerbock stated that Europe must not be driven off course by recent discussions and should maintain a cool head, especially considering the variety of voices coming from across the Atlantic.

She insisted that no one but Putin had initiated or desired the war in the heart of Europe. However, she emphasised that no one in Europe should doubt that everything was being done to ensure Europe's peace and security, as well as to secure their children's futures.

Background:

On 18 February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov met in Saudi Arabia with a US delegation comprising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, the US State Department stated that both delegations had agreed to "remove irritants" in bilateral relations and continue preparing negotiations regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

They also agreed to appoint high-level groups for Ukraine-related discussions.

