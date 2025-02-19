One person killed and four injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Russian forces targeted the town of Kupiansk and the villages of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast on 19 February, leaving one person dead and four injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "An investigation has found that the Russian Armed Forces attacked a residential area in Kupiansk with guided aerial bombs at around 15:30 on 19 February. Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a 59-year-old man from under the rubble of a house. Over 10 houses and outbuildings have been damaged in the town."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian troops used a First-Person View drone to attack a residential area in Vilkhuvatka, located in the Kupiansk district, around 13:25. Two men aged 65 and 55 were injured and several houses sustained damage.

The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Kupiansk district Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Kupiansk district Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A house caught fire in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi due to a Russian strike. Two civilians were injured and have been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!