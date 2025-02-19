Top MEPs call for Ukraine's participation in peace talks

Leading members of the European Parliament have issued a joint statement calling for Ukraine to be included in any future negotiations on a "peace settlement".

Source: European Parliament press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The MEPs stressed that "no peace in Ukraine can be negotiated without the full participation of Ukraine’s democratically elected leadership and the backing of its people".

"Any settlement that excludes Ukraine or undermines its legitimate aspirations will be neither just nor viable," they added.

The statement also calls for active involvement of the European Union and its member states in discussions about Europe’s security architecture.

Quote: "The financial support provided by the EU and its member states to Ukraine exceeds that of any other country, reflecting the Union’s unparalleled commitment to Ukraine’s defence and resilience and, consequently, to the security of Europe. The EU’s role in any negotiations impacting the security of Europe must therefore be commensurate with its political and economic weight."

More details: They also urged EU leaders to acknowledge the new reality – that the EU can no longer fully rely on US leadership in defending shared values and interests – and to "show leadership, vision, and resolve".

Quote: "We call on European leaders to urgently adopt bold, brave, and comprehensive political, security, and financial measures to ensure that the future of Europe will be shaped in Europe."

Background:

On 19 February, a second online summit will take place in Paris, focusing on Ukraine and European security.

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy on Russia and Ukraine, stated that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiation table for ending the war.

