NATO secretary general briefs Zelenskyy on discussions with Trump's special Ukraine envoy and Europeans in Paris

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reported on a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte noted that he had briefed Zelenskyy on recent conversations at NATO headquarters and in Paris.

"Just updated Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the good exchange with Keith Kellogg, the US president's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, at NATO on upcoming peace talks, with Europeans in Paris on how they can contribute to lasting peace and on how we can keep Ukraine strong throughout," he tweeted.

Background:

Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 19 February.

Notably, Kellogg's visit comes amid talks between the Russian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, to which Ukraine was not invited.

Before that, an emergency summit of European countries was held in Paris on 17 February. French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg stated that the United States did not view Europe as part of the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Following the summit, Macron reported that the countries agreed to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in defence.

