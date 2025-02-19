All Sections
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 February 2025, 23:07
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has held a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stated that "it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time".

Source: statement on the UK government website; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Starmer stressed "the need for everyone to work together".

Quote: "The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II."

Details: Meanwhile, Starmer emphasised his support for US efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine that would prevent Russia from any future aggression.

Additionally, Zelenskyy spoke with US Senator Lindsey Graham and French President Emmanuel Macron on the evening of 19 February. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine values the bipartisan and bicameral support of the US Congress.

During his conversation with Macron, Zelenskyy shared details of his recent negotiations with world leaders.

Quote: "Europe needs a reliable and lasting peace, which can only be ensured and built on the basis of strong security guarantees. We highly appreciate our united stance on this. We coordinated our next diplomatic steps. France values freedom just as much as we do."

Background: 

  • On 17 February, the UK Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Starmer will meet with US President Donald Trump next week during his visit to Washington. The confirmation of the meeting comes as Starmer downplays any differences with the US over Ukraine and European security, following Donald Trump’s unilateral initiation of talks with Russia and his statement that Europe should take greater responsibility for its own defence.
  • On 19 February, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced Macron's visit to the US next week.

