Trump's security adviser announces Macron's visit to US

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the United States next week amid the Trump administration’s increased "peacekeeping efforts".

Source: US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz in a Fox News broadcast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz praised the negotiations with the Russians in Saudi Arabia, stating that "you can’t get all sides to the table if you don’t talk to both sides initially".

He noted that Trump’s special envoy, General Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Ukraine, while several US officials are in Europe for talks with allies.

Quote from Waltz: "And we have President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom coming to Washington next week."

Details: Macron’s visit to the US had not been previously announced. It is likely linked to the crisis summits he initiated to discuss Ukraine and European security.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the crisis summits after Kellogg said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

