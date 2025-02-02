DeepState says Russians won't stop assaults on Pokrovsk front even for one day

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces continue to conduct assault operations on the Pokrovsk front of the line of contact in Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Sribne, Udachne and Kotlyne.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: DeepState analysts say the Russians have been actively conducting attacks on several fronts in recent days: Sribne, south of Nadiivka, from the south and east to Udachne, from the west and east to Kotlyne and from the southwest to Zvirove. The analysts note that "the enemy has partially succeeded on some fronts, but the overall situation still has to be confirmed."

Thanks to the effective work of one of Ukraine's defence forces units in Udachne, Ukrainian troops held back the Russian offensive.

Quote: "One of the units of the Ukrainian defence forces in the area of Udachne demonstrated particular efficiency, replacing the newly formed brigade. The unit's number is not disclosed for security reasons, as Russian troops do not yet have accurate data on its location."

Details: In addition, due to the fierce resistance of the units of the 59th Brigade, the Russians were forced to replenish their personnel in the areas of Novoielyzavetivka and Novovasylivka.

Serious losses also forced the Russians to bring in reserves in the Shevchenko-Dachanske area, where their losses were significant, analysts say.

Background:

The Russian military is bypassing Pokrovsk from the south and approaching Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Currently, the Russians are moving towards the settlements of Kotlyne and Udachne, located on the Mezhova-Pokrovsk road.

Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said that the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, are actively conducting offensive operations near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, and want to capture nearby villages to partially encircle Pokrovsk.

Oleksandr Kalenkov, President of Ukrmetallurgprom, said that if Pokrovsk is lost, Ukraine could lose half of its steel production due to a coal shortage.

The DeepState analytical project estimates that in January 2025, Russian troops occupied 325 square km of Ukrainian territory, the lowest figure since August 2024.

