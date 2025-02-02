Ukraine will not lose war, we must help it become stronger, NATO secretary general says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte disagrees that Ukraine is losing the war, although "the front is moving in the wrong direction".

Source: Rutte in an interview with German tabloid Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte was asked whether the West is losing the war against Russia in Ukraine.

"The front is moving in the wrong direction. But at what cost? The Russians are paying for it with 1,000 to 1,500 people dying or being seriously wounded every day. Nevertheless, the Russians are not achieving their goals.

Our task is to ensure that they never achieve their goals. Therefore, no, Ukraine is not losing. And we have to help them get into a position of strength," the secretary general stressed.

He also stressed that the West should not show weakness: "Otherwise, Russia might try something. As it has done in Ukraine".

Rutte warned against being naive about a lasting peace with Russia.

"Let's not be naive about Putin. You only have to look at what happened in Bucha [Rutte was referring to atrocities committed by Russian troops in the settlement of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast]. So, if a peace agreement is concluded, it must be sustainable. We have to make sure that he can never, ever conquer even one square kilometre of Ukraine again," he said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine would be "very dangerous" and asked for further discussions between Kyiv and Washington to develop a ceasefire plan.

He also believes that meeting US President Donald Trump should come first before determining how to engage with the Russians.

