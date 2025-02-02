Zelenskyy: Putin fears talks with Ukraine as he cannot admit defeat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is afraid of direct negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press

Quote: "He [Putin – ed.] is definitely afraid of direct talks with us. I believe, in his mind, it represents his defeat, his weakness. He fears this, which is why he will do everything to push his old narratives that this is a war between the West and Russia.

He cannot admit that he is actually losing to Ukraine. He has not defeated Ukraine, which means he is losing. And he cannot acknowledge this because here is Russia on the map, and here is Ukraine. That’s why he says, 'I want to talk to Trump, I’m ready to talk to America' – he’s always done this."

Details: Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin will try to derail negotiations.

Quote: "He will start by saying, 'this is a war between Russia and the West, so I’m talking to the West.' When President Trump tells him that Ukraine must be at the negotiation table, he will again bring up issues of illegitimacy. He will invent reasons to avoid the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine through talks with Ukraine. It’s not about personalities; it’s about his stance within his own state – to demonstrate that Ukraine does not have agency."

Details: In Zelenskyy’s view, Putin believes he is "at war with America and thinks he is winning against America".

Quote: "Although, primarily on the battlefield, even though it’s tough for us, that’s not the case. In reality, Ukraine has not allowed him to defeat us."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine without Ukraine’s participation would be "wrong".

Quote: "If we discuss our action plan with Trump, understand how this war can end, then he can probably talk to the Russians if he wants, and that’s fine."

In the same interview, Zelenskyy said that it would be "very dangerous" to exclude Kyiv from the talks between the US and Russia on the war in Ukraine. He said the US, Ukraine, Russia and EU representatives should all be at the negotiating table.

On 23 January, US President Donald Trump confirmed plans to meet with Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

On 24 January, Putin expressed a desire to meet with Trump to "discuss issues of interest to Moscow and Washington". In the context of the likelihood of negotiations to end the war, the Russian leader also recalled Zelenskyy's decree banning negotiations with Russia. Putin said international partners who sponsor Ukraine should force Zelenskyy to revoke his decree.

On 25 January, Zelenskyy said that it was to stop separatism that he enacted a National Security and Defence Council ban on negotiations with Putin in 2022, as the Russians were trying to put pressure on Ukraine through "many different corridors" that Ukraine could not control.

