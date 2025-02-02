All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine received US$76 billion out of US$177 billion approved by America

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 20:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clarified that of the approximately US$177 billion in aid approved by the US for Ukraine, the country has received about US$76 billion.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Associated Press

Quote: "When I hear – both in the past and even now – from the US that America has provided Ukraine with hundreds of billions [of dollars] (177, to be precise, based on what Congress approved), as the president of a nation at war, I can tell you – we’ve received more than US$75 billion.

So, when people talk about US$177 billion or even US$200 billion, we’ve never received that. We’re talking about tangible things because this aid didn’t come as cash but rather as weapons, which amounted to about US$70 billion.

But when it’s said that Ukraine received US$200 billion to support the army during the war – that’s not true. I don’t know where all that money went. Perhaps it’s true on paper with hundreds of different programmes – I won’t argue, and we’re immensely grateful for everything. But in reality, we received about US$76 billion. It’s significant aid, but it’s not US$200 billion." 

Details: Regarding the suspension of funding for humanitarian programmes, Zelenskyy highlighted specific cases such as a US$200 million energy-related programme and others in healthcare and border security.

Quote: "Those US$300-400 million are the programmes the state received. We will manage this. I will secure support either from European partners or through internal resources." 

More details: Zelenskyy emphasised to the US the importance of maintaining veteran and healthcare programmes during wartime.

Quote: "There are also many other humanitarian programmes I’m uninformed about, except for knowing of their existence. Perhaps the US President’s administration will audit these programmes and find additional billions, but I don’t know where those funds went. When the war started, many Ukrainian organisations left the country, likely following signals from the US embassy. Probably, these various organisations were funded by different foundations."

Background:

  • In November 2024, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not received even half of the weapons officially allocated by the United States and that Europe has helped Ukraine just as much as the US.  
  • On his first day as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign aid programmes for 90 days to assess their alignment with his political goals. Zelenskyy stated that US military aid to Ukraine had not been halted.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a suspension of all new foreign aid payments during this review. Officials and NGO representatives in Ukraine warned that without Rubio’s authorisation, essential programs, including support for schools, hospitals and efforts to develop economic and energy infrastructure, could face significant setbacks.
  • On 26 January, The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine was ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following a directive from the US Department of State. The order suspends foreign aid programmes for 90 days to allow for an audit.
  • However, military aid to Ukraine is exempt from this freeze and continues to be delivered under the policies established by the previous administration of Joe Biden.

