Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 January 2025, 20:49
Pentagon. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s executive order to suspend international aid programmes for 90 days does not impact military support for Ukraine.

Source: Voice of America, citing the Pentagon press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US Department of Defense clarified that security assistance to Ukraine "is not subject to the recent executive order on foreign aid, as it pertains only to development programmes and not military support".

As such, Trump’s order does not affect contracts for weapons production for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), signed during Joe Biden's administration.

Additionally, Voice of America explained that the order does not apply to previously planned and residual weapons deliveries from US stockpiles authorised under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and announced by Biden.

Background:

  • On his first day as president, Trump signed an order suspending all foreign aid programmes for 90 days to assess whether they align with his policy objectives.
  • Following this, Democratic Senator Chris Coons expressed concerns that Trump’s order could jeopardise assistance to Ukraine during the winter months.
  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is working to clarify the implications of the order for Kyiv's aid with the US side.

