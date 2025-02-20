EU confident about where its money is going in Ukraine, says EU ambassador to Ukraine

The European Union has reliable processes that allow it to track where its money is being spent in Ukraine.

Source: Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine, while speaking to journalists, European Pravda reports with the reference to the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Mathernová’s statement comes amid claims from US President Donald Trump, who said he had not seen any accountability for US aid to Ukraine and was unclear on how the funds were being used.

Quote: "I cannot speak for the US or its president. What I can say is that throughout our entire support for Ukraine, we have had very reliable processes in place that allowed us to see where the money is going."

More details: The ambassador noted that a significant portion of EU funds was allocated as budgetary support, which was directed to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance. Additionally, the EU provided funds through grants for civil society organisations and projects managed by UN agencies, financial institutions and national agencies.

"So we are confident about where the money is going," the diplomat emphasised.

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to statements from US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.

The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

