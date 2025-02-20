All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 20 February 2025, 07:48
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held phone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron informed Zelenskyy about his discussions with leaders from European countries and Canada.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine supports the view that Europe needs a lasting peace, which can only be built on reliable security guarantees. 

Zelenskyy and Macron also coordinated their diplomatic efforts for the near future.

During his conversation with Starmer, Zelenskyy underlined the importance of UK support for Ukraine. 

He also stressed the crucial role of the UK in all defence initiatives aimed at protecting Europe. 

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed their immediate joint plans and potential opportunities for cooperation.

Background:

  • Following an emergency meeting with EU leaders and representatives from Canada, Iceland and Norway, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the partners' united stance: all of Ukraine’s allies are seeking a long-term and sustainable peace.
  • Macron initiated this meeting after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, stated that the US does not see Europe at the negotiating table for ending the war.
  • Prior to this, Marcon convened an emergency summit on 17 February, bringing together the leaders of the EU’s largest states and the UK, eight countries in total, alongside NATO’s secretary general and senior EU officials.

