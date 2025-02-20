All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 February 2025, 07:41
Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine's European partners have a united and clear position on the war launched by Russia, and will continue to support Ukraine and assume responsibility for peace and security in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said after an emergency meeting with his EU counterparts and Canada, Iceland and Norway.

Source: French President on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We stand with Ukraine and will take full responsibility to ensure peace and security in Europe. This is the fundamental interest of France and I am its guarantor."

Advertisement:

Details: He stressed that France and its partners share the position of US President Donald Trump on ending the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

In their efforts for peace, European partners will continue to adhere to the following principles:

  • Ukraine must always be included, and its rights must be respected.
  • Peace must be lasting and accompanied by robust and credible guarantees.
  • The security concerns of Europeans must be taken into account.

Quote: "We are convinced of the need to increase our defence and security spending and capabilities for Europe and each of our countries. Decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks."

Background:

  • Macron convened the meeting after the US President's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the US does not consider Europe as a partner at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukraine war.
  • Prior to that, on 17 February, the French president convened an emergency meeting attended by the leaders of the main EU states and the United Kingdom – a total of eight countries – alongside the NATO secretary general and senior EU officials.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronFranceEuropeUkraine
Advertisement:
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
All News
Macron
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
Trump's security adviser announces Macron's visit to US
RECENT NEWS
09:18
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
09:08
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
08:23
Russians attacked mostly on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff
07:48
Zelenskyy speaks with Macron and UK PM
07:41
Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine
07:16
Russia loses 1,190 soldiers and 63 artillery systems over past day
05:58
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:18
Canada will always support Ukraine – Canadian PM
04:22
Putin aims for maximum concessions from the US – ISW
03:16
Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: