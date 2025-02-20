Macron after second emergency meeting in Paris: We stand with Ukraine

Ukraine's European partners have a united and clear position on the war launched by Russia, and will continue to support Ukraine and assume responsibility for peace and security in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said after an emergency meeting with his EU counterparts and Canada, Iceland and Norway.

Quote: "We stand with Ukraine and will take full responsibility to ensure peace and security in Europe. This is the fundamental interest of France and I am its guarantor."

Details: He stressed that France and its partners share the position of US President Donald Trump on ending the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

In their efforts for peace, European partners will continue to adhere to the following principles:

Ukraine must always be included, and its rights must be respected.

Peace must be lasting and accompanied by robust and credible guarantees.

The security concerns of Europeans must be taken into account.

Quote: "We are convinced of the need to increase our defence and security spending and capabilities for Europe and each of our countries. Decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks."

Macron convened the meeting after the US President's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the US does not consider Europe as a partner at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukraine war.

Prior to that, on 17 February, the French president convened an emergency meeting attended by the leaders of the main EU states and the United Kingdom – a total of eight countries – alongside the NATO secretary general and senior EU officials.

