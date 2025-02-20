All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian intelligence operation caused explosions in Russian FPV drone goggles – source in intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 February 2025, 12:35
Ukrainian intelligence operation caused explosions in Russian FPV drone goggles – source in intelligence
FPV drone goggles. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda source

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is responsible for a series of explosions in FPV drone goggles in the Russian army that occurred in mid-February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in intelligence service

Details: Russian forces experienced multiple incidents where FPV drone goggles exploded during use. Russian propagandists have reported dozens of such cases occurring across several oblasts of Russia in early February.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, sources in Ukrainian intelligence say that DIU specialists were behind the operation. It is reported that explosives were embedded inside the FPV goggles, which were handed over to drone operators by Russian volunteers.

Those involved in the operation explained that a large batch of FPV goggles was purchased specifically for Russian Armed Forces drone operators. Ukrainian intelligence then modified the goggles with a remote detonation feature. In coordination with DIU, Russian volunteers sent the explosive goggles to Russian drone units as part of a so-called charity initiative.

Quote: "Soon, there will be many more such cases, as 'Bandera hideouts' making surprise-loaded goggles for Russian occupiers are now found not only in the Ukrainian Carpathians but also in Russian Siberia." ["Bandera hideouts" is a term referring to underground resistance shelters historically used by Ukrainian insurgents, particularly the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during and after World War II. The name comes from Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist leader. Today, the phrase is often used ironically or symbolically to describe secret Ukrainian operations, especially in the context of resistance against Russian aggression – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
Senator Sanders: Trump lies about Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Europe while cosying up to Putin – video
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how Russia is upgrading Shaheds and other attack drones – photos
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
RECENT NEWS
14:30
EU leadership to visit Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine
14:18
Russian strike on Kherson apartment block: dead man retrieved from under rubble
14:18
Poll shows 63% of Ukrainians oppose any elections until end of war
14:00
Ukraine's spy chief: I believe we will reach a ceasefire this year
13:59
Russian forces capture Sverdlikovo in Kursk Oblast and advance in Donetsk Oblast
13:55
Ukraine's emergency services still dealing with aftermath six days since Russian drone attack on Chornobyl nuclear plant – photos
13:52
Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men – photos
13:25
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to spend over US$1 billion on First-Person View drones this year
13:06
Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine
12:46
Bank owned by Ukraine's fifth president may be deprived of another licence due to sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: