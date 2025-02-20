Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) is responsible for a series of explosions in FPV drone goggles in the Russian army that occurred in mid-February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in intelligence service

Details: Russian forces experienced multiple incidents where FPV drone goggles exploded during use. Russian propagandists have reported dozens of such cases occurring across several oblasts of Russia in early February.

Meanwhile, sources in Ukrainian intelligence say that DIU specialists were behind the operation. It is reported that explosives were embedded inside the FPV goggles, which were handed over to drone operators by Russian volunteers.

Those involved in the operation explained that a large batch of FPV goggles was purchased specifically for Russian Armed Forces drone operators. Ukrainian intelligence then modified the goggles with a remote detonation feature. In coordination with DIU, Russian volunteers sent the explosive goggles to Russian drone units as part of a so-called charity initiative.

Quote: "Soon, there will be many more such cases, as 'Bandera hideouts' making surprise-loaded goggles for Russian occupiers are now found not only in the Ukrainian Carpathians but also in Russian Siberia." ["Bandera hideouts" is a term referring to underground resistance shelters historically used by Ukrainian insurgents, particularly the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) during and after World War II. The name comes from Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist leader. Today, the phrase is often used ironically or symbolically to describe secret Ukrainian operations, especially in the context of resistance against Russian aggression – ed.]

