Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 February 2025, 13:06
Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced plans to visit Ukraine next week.

Source: Sánchez on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sánchez noted that his visit to Ukraine is scheduled for Monday, 24 February.

"I'll be in Kyiv on Monday to reaffirm Spain's support for Ukrainian democracy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he stated.

Background: Reports suggest that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda plans to visit Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

It was also reported that a panel of European commissioners would visit Ukraine next week to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression.

