Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced plans to visit Ukraine next week.

Source: Sánchez on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sánchez noted that his visit to Ukraine is scheduled for Monday, 24 February.

Advertisement:

"I'll be in Kyiv on Monday to reaffirm Spain's support for Ukrainian democracy and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he stated.

Background: Reports suggest that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda plans to visit Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

It was also reported that a panel of European commissioners would visit Ukraine next week to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!