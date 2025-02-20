First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos

Frontliner, an interactive media outlet about Russia's war against Ukraine, has shared pictures of Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jets in one of the frontline areas.

Source: Andrii Dubchak, Frontliner founder and editor-in-chief, on Facebook

Quote: "Silence. Frost. We’re reporting from the field on a heavy drone unit. Suddenly, the rumble of a jet engine grows louder as an aircraft flies at an extremely low altitude towards the front, disappearing behind a nearby forested area.

A Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighter jet Photo: Frontliner

'An F-16. With extra fuel tanks,' a soldier comments.

A minute or two later, the F-16 turns around and flies back past us.

'There must be Russians screaming in the fire or running with tourniquets somewhere,' I say.

'No. Not with tourniquets, but with Esmarch bandages,' the soldier points out.

The unexpected F-16 left engine trails in the sky, where it launched its deadly payload towards the advancing Russian forces on a rapid climb. The sight lifted our spirits."

The engine trail Photo: Frontliner

