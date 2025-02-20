Russian shelling kills three civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing three civilians on 20 February.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka on 20 February at 12:20. The Russians had been attacking the city using tubed artillery for over half an hour, targeting residential areas and commercial facilities.

A 47-year-old man and two women were killed by direct hits.

The attack also damaged eight facades of houses and residential buildings, a pharmacy, a shop, cars, power lines and a gas pipeline.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into the war crimes.

Earlier, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the city of Kostiantynivka at 9:25 on Thursday, 20 February. Preliminary reports suggest the Russians dropped FAB-250 bombs equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module. A 67-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration has released photos from the scene of the strike.

