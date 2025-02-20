US refuses to co-sponsor UN resolution in support of Ukraine, Reuters reports

The United States has declined to co-sponsor a UN resolution supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and condemning Russian aggression.

Source: Reuters, citing three diplomatic sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The draft UN General Assembly resolution, seen by Reuters, condemns Russian aggression and reaffirms commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In previous years, the United States has consistently co-sponsored such resolutions in support of a just peace in Ukraine," one Reuters source said on Thursday, requesting anonymity.

Details: A first diplomatic source told Reuters that over 50 countries had backed the draft resolution but declined to name them.

It was unclear when the deadline for supporting the draft would expire, leaving Washington the option to reconsider.

The UN vote, seen as an important signal of global support for Ukraine as the Trump’s administration appears to be siding with Russia in the war, could still happen without US support, but is less likely to gain broad support in the General Assembly.

A second diplomatic source who also requested anonymity said: "For now, the situation is they [the US – ed.] won't sign it". The source added that efforts are underway to secure support from other countries, including nations from the Global South.

This move appears to reflect growing tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, who is pushing for a quick resolution to the war and whose team has held talks with Russia without Ukraine's involvement.

Background: Washington is reportedly opposing, for the first time, labelling Russia as the aggressor in a joint G7 statement marking the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is not approving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in a virtual G7 summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!