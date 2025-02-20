All Sections
Fox News: Trump's administration calls on Kyiv to "tone it down" and sign minerals deal

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 20 February 2025, 17:12
Fox News: Trump's administration calls on Kyiv to tone it down and sign minerals deal
Michael Waltz. Stock photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz has called on Kyiv to "tone it down" and sign the rare earth minerals deal that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused.

Source: Donald Trump on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz said the White House was frustrated that the Ukrainian side had rejected "an incredible historic opportunity to have the United States of America co-invest with Ukraine, invest in its economy, invest in its natural resources, and really become a partner in Ukraine's future in a way that is sustainable but also would be the best security guarantee they could ever hope for."

Advertisement:

US National Security Adviser mentioned in particular Vice President JD Vance's frustration with Munich and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who "travelled all the way to Kyiv" is also frustrated.

Quote from Mike Waltz: "[Given] all the US has done for Ukraine, it’s unacceptable, they need to tone it down, take a hard look and sign that deal."

Details: However, the US's disagreements with Ukraine are not irreconcilable.

Quote from Mike Waltz: "The president also said how much he loves the Ukrainian people, and he was the first to arm them back in his first term. We have done a lot for the security of Ukraine and saying that we're going to change the nature of our aid shouldnʼt offend anyone. The president is ready to drive this war to an end."

Details: Waltz denied that the US allies and Ukraine were not consulted.

Quote from Mike Waltz: "There is a term for this in diplomacy, it's called shuttle diplomacy. Because bringing everybody to the table at once just hasn't worked in the past. So we've engaged one side, we've engaged the other side, and then we're going to have a process moving forward under President Trumpʼs direction and leadership."

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump said he would "revive" the minerals deal with Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign.
  • Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • Mike Waltz also referred to several of Trump's harsh statements about Ukraine with Zelenskyy’s refusal to sign a deal that is unfavourable to Ukraine.

