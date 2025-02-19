All Sections
Trump's harsh statements on Ukraine linked to stalled mineral deal – Security Adviser Waltz

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 February 2025, 21:37
Mike Waltz. Stock photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, commenting on Donald Trump’s recent harsh statements towards Ukraine, has referred to an "escalation of rhetoric" and "pushback" with regard to concluding a deal on the development of Ukrainian minerals.

Source: Waltz on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz said "not everyone" has yet accepted the end of the era of "an endless grinding war with death and destruction on all sides, costing hundreds of billions, and costing hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives."

Quote: "I think the frustration has really stemmed just in the last week from this bizarre pushback and escalation of rhetoric over a presentation of what we see as an absolute opportunity – and that’s to have the United States invest in Ukrainian infrastructure, to have them grow both their minerals, their natural resources, their oil and gas." 

Details: Waltz emphasised that the United States, unlike Europe, does not want to provide most of its aid in the form of loans repaid by interest from seized Russian assets.

Quote: "We believe the American taxpayer deserves to recoup much of their investment. All of that’s an opportunity for Ukraine. They need to see that for what it is. And instead, we had this kind of escalating rhetoric and pushback, and the President [Trump – ed.] is not going to tolerate it." 

Background:

  • Speaking to journalists at Mar-a-Lago earlier, Trump said he supported Russia's demands for presidential elections in Ukraine. The US president falsely claimed: "I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating".
  • The Trump administration proposed that Ukraine give the United States 50% ownership of the country's rare earth minerals. Zelenskyy refused to sign the agreement.
  • The White House called Zelenskyy’s decision to reject the agreement "short-sighted".

