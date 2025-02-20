All Sections
Ukrainian troops devastate Russian forward position in close combat clash on Pokrovsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 February 2025, 18:29
Ukrainian troops attacking the Russian position. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian airborne troops have launched a lightning-fast operation to destroy a Russian forward position on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram; a video by the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Details: Ukrainian airborne troops, mounted on a Husky armoured vehicle, swiftly closed in on Russian forces, driving them to take cover underground. They then tossed a TM-62 anti-tank mine into a Russian dugout before making their retreat.

Quote from Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group: "Once the vehicle of our troops had driven away, an explosion erupted, completely destroying the invaders' dugout, sealing it as their final resting place.

The destruction of the enemy position has been confirmed by further aerial reconnaissance."

