All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 20 February 2025, 19:29
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
Trump and Trudeau. Stock photo: Getty Images 

US President Donald Trump has once again urged Canada to become "the 51st state" of the United States and has now referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "governor".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump's post was related to an upcoming hockey match between the US and Canada, which he described as a country with "FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY" that may soon "become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State".

Advertisement:

The US president stated that he would not be able to attend the match in person but would be watching it. "...and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome," he added.

Background:

  • Even before taking office, Trump had repeatedly joked about Canada as "the 51st US state", suggesting that such a move could help the country avoid US tariffs.
  • According to media reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently stated at a closed-door event that the threat posed by Trump is real, referring to his interest in securing access to Canada’s critical minerals.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpCanadaUSA
Advertisement:
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
All News
Trump
CNN explains how Trump made final decision to publicly attack Zelenskyy
US Republican Fitzpatrick stands up for Zelenskyy after Trump's attack
Fox News: Trump's administration calls on Kyiv to "tone it down" and sign minerals deal
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
21:47
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:19
Ukrainian PM tells Trump's envoy about Ukrainian economy being fully mobilised for war production
21:08
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
20:02
Gucci registers trademark in Russia
19:46
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
19:41
UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements
19:34
Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos
19:29
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: