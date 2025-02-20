Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor

US President Donald Trump has once again urged Canada to become "the 51st state" of the United States and has now referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "governor".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump's post was related to an upcoming hockey match between the US and Canada, which he described as a country with "FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY" that may soon "become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State".

Advertisement:

The US president stated that he would not be able to attend the match in person but would be watching it. "...and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome," he added.

Background:

Even before taking office, Trump had repeatedly joked about Canada as "the 51st US state", suggesting that such a move could help the country avoid US tariffs.

According to media reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently stated at a closed-door event that the threat posed by Trump is real, referring to his interest in securing access to Canada’s critical minerals.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!