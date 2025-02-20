All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 20 February 2025, 20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be emperor of the world
Lula da Silva. Photo: Getty Images 

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has criticised his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for wanting to become "emperor of the world".

Source: AFP

Details: Lula da Silva stated that Trump's actions show that "he is trying to become emperor of the world". 

Advertisement:

Quote: "He is trying to chime in on all countries and in all public policies."

AFP highlights that Lula da Silva’s remarks came after Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "a dictator without elections" and blaming him for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Lula da Silva urged the US president to respect the sovereignty of other nations.   

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trump
Advertisement:
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
First images show Ukrainian F-16s in action – photos
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
CNN explains how Trump made final decision to publicly attack Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:56
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
21:47
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:19
Ukrainian PM tells Trump's envoy about Ukrainian economy being fully mobilised for war production
21:08
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
20:02
Gucci registers trademark in Russia
19:46
Zelenskyy calls meeting with Trump's envoy "a good discussions": mineral deal discussed
19:41
UK defence minister compares Zelenskyy to Churchill after Trump's statements
19:34
Russian aircraft strike on Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing one man – photos
19:29
Trump again calls Canada a US state and refers to country's PM as governor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: