Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has criticised his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for wanting to become "emperor of the world".

Source: AFP

Details: Lula da Silva stated that Trump's actions show that "he is trying to become emperor of the world".

Quote: "He is trying to chime in on all countries and in all public policies."

AFP highlights that Lula da Silva’s remarks came after Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him "a dictator without elections" and blaming him for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lula da Silva urged the US president to respect the sovereignty of other nations.

