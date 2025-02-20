All Sections
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 20 February 2025, 21:08
Mike Waltz. Photo: Getty Images

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has stated that some recent remarks from Ukraine have been perceived by Donald Trump’s administration as "insults" towards the US president.

Source: Waltz during a White House briefing on 20 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz was asked to comment on Trump’s post, in which he called Zelenskyy a "dictator," and to clarify whether Trump sees Zelenskyy or Putin as responsible for the ongoing war in Ukraine. He did not directly answer the question but said Trump’s "frustration with President Zelenskyy" stemmed from multiple factors.

Quote: "One, there needs to be deep appreciation for what the American people, taxpayers, and what President Trump did in his first term and what we have done since. So, some of the rhetoric coming out from Kyiv – frankly, insults to Trump – are unacceptable." 

More details: Waltz named Ukraine’s refusal to sign a proposed investment agreement on mineral resources as another factor contributing to Trump’s frustration.

Quote: "Not only is that long-term security for Ukraine, not only do we help them grow the pie with investments, but we do have an obligation to the American taxpayers and helping them recoup the hundreds of billions that have occurred. So, rather than enter into some constructive conversations about what that deal should be going forward, we got a lot of rhetoric in the media that was incredibly unfortunate." 

Background: 

  • According to media reports, the Trump administration proposed that Ukraine grant the US a 50% stake in the country’s rare earth mineral resources. However, President Zelenskyy refused to sign the agreement.
  • In recent days, this has led to sharp remarks from Trump, who notably called Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections".
  • Reports suggest that the US administration may attempt to reach a simplified mineral agreement with Ukraine to speed up the process, with detailed terms to be discussed later.

