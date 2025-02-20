All Sections
Explosions heard in Kyiv as threat of Russian strike drones reported

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 20 February 2025, 22:11
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces launched strike drones towards Ukraine on the evening of 20 February, with explosions reported in the city of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Air Force of Ukraine

Details: At 21:49, the military reported a UAV passing the city of Brovary and heading towards Kyiv.

Shortly afterwards, Klitschko confirmed that air defence was responding in the capital, as several drones were approaching the city. He urged residents to stay in shelters.

At 22:19, the mayor specified that air defence systems were engaged over the Obolonskyi district.

