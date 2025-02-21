US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's personal meeting with Putin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the topic of a personal meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was discussed during a meeting in Riyadh, though he could not specify when it would occur.

Source: European Pravda, citing Rubio in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, posted by the press service for the US Department of State

Details: When asked whether it is possible later in 2025, the Secretary of State replied: "I don’t know the timing of it. But a meeting between President Putin and President Trump has to be a meeting about something". [NB: Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president – ed.]

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have to know what that meeting is about, what’s going to be achieved at it. You don’t generally have these meetings until you know some outcome, or some progress has been made."

Details: Therefore, Rubio noted that "when that meeting happens will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine".

Background:

Trump has also recently stated that his meeting with Putin could take place "very soon".

The Kremlin has not ruled out that a meeting between Trump and Putin could take place by the end of February.

Putin himself has expressed his willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!