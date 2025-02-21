All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's personal meeting with Putin

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 February 2025, 09:25
US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's personal meeting with Putin
Trump and Putin in 2018. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the topic of a personal meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was discussed during a meeting in Riyadh, though he could not specify when it would occur.

Source: European Pravda, citing Rubio in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, posted by the press service for the US Department of State

Details: When asked whether it is possible later in 2025, the Secretary of State replied: "I don’t know the timing of it. But a meeting between President Putin and President Trump has to be a meeting about something". [NB: Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Vladimir Putin as a president – ed.]

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have to know what that meeting is about, what’s going to be achieved at it. You don’t generally have these meetings until you know some outcome, or some progress has been made."

Details: Therefore, Rubio noted that "when that meeting happens will largely depend on whether we can make any progress on ending the war in Ukraine".

Background:

  • Trump has also recently stated that his meeting with Putin could take place "very soon".
  • The Kremlin has not ruled out that a meeting between Trump and Putin could take place by the end of February.
  • Putin himself has expressed his willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's personal meeting with Putin
Speaker Johnson on bill in support of Ukraine: no appetite for that
US has presented Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, Axios reports
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
All News
Trump
Latvian foreign minister urges calm over Trump's statements
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
US secretary of state says Trump "very upset" over Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
12:58
Ukraine increases drone production by 10 times
12:47
Rubio states that Iran will not have nuclear weapons under Trump
12:40
Twice as many Americans label Trump dictator than Zelenskyy, poll reveals
12:38
Heat supply restored in Mykolaiv after Russian attack
12:34
Four people injured in Russian bombardment of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
12:33
China says it supports "consensus" between US and Russia on Russo-Ukrainian war
11:45
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
10:59
DeepState: Russians advance near Andriivka and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russia prepares to announce its "victory" over Ukraine and NATO on 24 February, Ukrainian intelligence reports
10:42
EU seeks to increase gas purchases from the US to replace Russian supplies
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: