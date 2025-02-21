Latvian foreign minister urges calm over Trump's statements

Commenting on the latest statements by representatives of US President Donald Trump’s administration, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said that "it is not the style of Latvian diplomacy to be horrified and tear our hair out".

Details: Braže stressed that it is necessary to keep a cool head and not attempt to engage in public rhetoric on this issue.

"It is not the Latvian style of diplomacy to be horrified and tear our hair out. Real work is being done," the minister said.

She is convinced that there is no need to comment on Trump's statements about the Russo-Ukrainian war that he has made in recent days.

"Everything is determined by our actions and our words," Braže stressed.

Braže stressed that reality continues, and Russia has not stopped attacking Ukraine, so Latvia's task is to do everything possible to support it.

Background:

Ukraine's refusal to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals has led to Trump recently calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" because he has refused to hold elections.

The US presidential administration, according to media reports, may try to conclude a simplified minerals agreement with Ukraine to speed up the process and then discuss detailed terms.

