Latvian foreign minister urges calm over Trump's statements

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 21 February 2025, 10:33
Latvian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Commenting on the latest statements by representatives of US President Donald Trump’s administration, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said that "it is not the style of Latvian diplomacy to be horrified and tear our hair out".

Source: LSM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Braže stressed that it is necessary to keep a cool head and not attempt to engage in public rhetoric on this issue.

"It is not the Latvian style of diplomacy to be horrified and tear our hair out. Real work is being done," the minister said.

She is convinced that there is no need to comment on Trump's statements about the Russo-Ukrainian war that he has made in recent days.

"Everything is determined by our actions and our words," Braže stressed.

Braže stressed that reality continues, and Russia has not stopped attacking Ukraine, so Latvia's task is to do everything possible to support it.

Background:

