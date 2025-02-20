All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 February 2025, 09:08
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
Photo: Facebook Donald J. Trump

US President Donald Trump’s administration may try to conclude a simplified minerals deal with Ukraine to speed up the process and then discuss detailed terms.

Source: Reuters, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This information emerged after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a proposal last week that would have seen the US receive 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals.

Advertisement:

Reuter's sources said this shows that reaching a full agreement will take time.

When asked whether the US side would continue to push for a deal, a Trump team member, who spoke anonymously, said: "Absolutely, we need to get this guy (Volodymyr Zelenskyy - ed.) back to reality."

The sources said it is important for Trump to be able to publicly tell the American people that the US is recouping the money for the assistance it has provided.

Another source familiar with the matter said that Ukraine is ready to make a deal with the Trump administration.

The other source also said that Kyiv is ready to make a deal but that it should not look as "rapacious" as the deal first proposed by the US.

The details of the US discussions on a potential deal, including those in the administration who helped draft the original proposal, are unknown.

The revised approach is just one of several being discussed in the White House on how to reach a deal with Kyiv in the coming weeks, which is unusually fast.

Reuters said the revised, simplified approach would help the United States bypass numerous legal and logistical hurdles and give it time to negotiate the details of the deal, including revenue sharing, later.

Trump has recently criticised Zelenskyy for refusing to sign an agreement on developing Ukrainian minerals.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz also linked a number of Trump's harsh statements about Ukraine to his refusal to sign the deal.

Read also: Trump's billion-dollar bargain: how the US pressured Ukraine and why the deal collapsed

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainenegotiations
Advertisement:
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
Senator Sanders: Trump lies about Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Europe while cosying up to Putin – video
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
UK PM to propose sending 30.000 European soldiers to Ukraine
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
All News
USA
Putin aims for maximum concessions from the US – ISW
Trump accuses Ukraine of disrupting subsoil deal
Trump's security adviser announces Macron's visit to US
RECENT NEWS
11:25
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: debris damages houses and cars in two districts – photos
10:41
Reuters: Australia believes that Russo-Ukrainian war should be ended on Kyiv's terms
10:27
Trump claims Treasure Secretary Bessent was treated rudely during his last week's visit to Kyiv
10:25
Trump says Russia "has the cards" in potential peace talks
10:24
Russia launches 14 missiles and 161 drones overnight: air defence downs 80 UAVs
10:00
IMF Launches new financing mission in Ukraine
09:28
Senator Sanders: Trump lies about Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Europe while cosying up to Putin – video
09:18
Going home – to occupation. What makes some Ukrainians return to Russian-occupied territories?
09:08
Reuters: Trump may try to strike simplified subsoil deal with Ukraine
08:23
Russians attacked mostly on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: