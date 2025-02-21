Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot

Two-thirds of Ukrainians completely approve or tend to approve of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's performance as president of Ukraine, while 14.4% completely disapprove of his performance.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), citing a survey conducted between November 2024 and January 2025 as part of the Onukh IBIF (Identity and Borders in Flux: The Case of Ukraine) project, funded by the British Academy

Quote from the KIIS: "When the Onukh IBIF project team (funded by the British Academy) recently asked Ukrainians: 'Do you approve or disapprove of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's actions as president?', they have found that support for President Zelenskyy has increased slightly since the previous poll: 63% of Ukrainians completely approve or tend to approve of his performance as president."

Infographic: KIIS

Details: The sociologists noted that the indicator of approval of Zelenskyy's performance is close to the indicator of trust in Zelenskyy. Still, they are not entirely identical because "you can approve of a person's performance without trusting them".

"In addition, these indicators (both approval and trust) are different from the electoral rating, when a person has to choose from a list of candidates to vote for. In the case of voting, people use different evaluation criteria and this reflects a different attitude. There are now many manipulations with the data and presentation of approval/trust levels as electoral ratings, which is incorrect," KIIS stressed.

Infographic: KIIS

The Onukh IBIF project team also surveyed Ukrainians about President Zelenskyy’s qualities.

According to the results, 74% see him as a patriot of Ukraine, 73% believe he is intelligent and knowledgeable, 60% consider him honest and trustworthy, and 65% view him as a strong leader.

Infographic: KIIS

In addition, the Onukh IBIF study indicates that Zelenskyy remains the frontrunner in polls for future elections, with around 26%-32% of respondents saying they would vote for him in the first round. Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's fifth president and a member of the European Solidarity party, would receive 5-6% support.

Sociologists suggest that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief and current Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, could be a strong contender in a potential second round, though he has not publicly voiced any political ambitions.

The research was conducted from 22 November 2024 to 7 January 2025. A total of 1,600 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by telephone. The sample did not include residents of the temporarily occupied territories or those who moved abroad after 24 February 2022.

