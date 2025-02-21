China says it supports "consensus" between US and Russia on Russo-Ukrainian war

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said at the G20 summit in South Africa that Beijing supports the "recent consensus" reached between the US and Russia to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "Recently, there have been calls for peace talks and a window for peace has been opened. Although the positions of all parties are not entirely consistent and it is challenging to find simple solutions to complex problems, dialogue is better than confrontation, and peace talks are better than war.

China has always advocated an early and peaceful resolution of the ‘crisis’ [war – ed.] and has been actively promoting peace and negotiations in accordance with President Xi Jinping's ‘four principles’.

China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace, including the recent consensus reached between the United States and Russia, and expects the parties to find a sustainable and long-term solution that will address their mutual concerns. China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the ‘crisis’ [war] in accordance with the requests of the parties and taking into account the concerns of the international community, especially the global South."

Details: In addition, Wang met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday.

In his statement to the G20, the Chinese foreign minister said that countries "should respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the development path and social system independently chosen by each country".

Quote: "We must insist on resolving differences between countries and international and regional hotspots through dialogue and negotiations in a peaceful manner, refrain from confrontation between camps and interfering in the internal affairs of other countries."

More details: Wang's statements come as US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, without Ukraine's participation, to discuss ending the war. The talks in Riyadh have raised fears that Washington and Moscow could conclude a peace deal on terms favourable to Russia.

Background:

US President Donald Trump, who has long threatened to cut off US aid to Ukraine, has echoed the Kremlin's talking points in recent days, calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator" and accusing Kyiv of provoking Moscow's brutal full-scale invasion.

China was one of the Kremlin's most important allies during its attack on Ukraine, and Western officials accused Beijing of providing materials and technology to bolster Russia's defences. China has repeatedly denied these allegations and insisted on its impartiality.

Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin pledged to deepen ties between their countries. This builds on a statement the two leaders signed on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, proclaiming that Chinese-Russian cooperation has "no limitations".

