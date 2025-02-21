Four people injured in Russian bombardment of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Zolochiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the settlement of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, leaving four people injured and damaging houses.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district around 11:00 today. Four local residents have been injured and one person has been taken to hospital."

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the strike had damaged three houses, one apartment block and a local authority building.

Background:

On 19 January, Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs on Zolochiv.

On 18 February, Russian troops struck Zolochiv with a guided aerial bomb, damaging a local authority building and residential houses and destroying a social welfare centre.

