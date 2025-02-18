All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, damaging social welfare office – photos, video

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 13:26
Russians hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, damaging social welfare office – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zolochiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, with an aerial guided bomb, damaging administrative and residential buildings and destroying a social welfare office.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The investigation suggests that the Russian Armed Forces launched an airstrike on the village of Zolochiv at around 04:50 on 18 February. The bomb hit the centre of the settlement."

Advertisement:

Details: Emergency workers said that the explosion destroyed the premises of a social welfare centre. Nearby buildings were damaged, including a community arts centre, a two-storey residential building and commercial facilities.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Zolochiv.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

The bomb hit the centre of the settlement. The prosecutor's office noted that there were no casualties in the attack.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warKharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian forces hit Russian armoured vehicles and kill infantrymen near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russians try to encircle Ukrainian forces near Dachne in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reports
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
RECENT NEWS
16:28
EXPLAINERHow the Munich Security Conference exposed Europe's lack of leadership
16:15
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
16:06
Russian foreign minister: US and Russia agree to appoint ambassadors
15:36
Fox News: US and Russia propose three-stage peace plan
15:31
EU discusses €700 billion plan for defence spending and Ukraine support
15:15
US and Russia agree to set up negotiating groups on Russo-Ukrainian war
15:15
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin
15:01
Ukrainian government helps 90,000 families restore or purchase housing
14:30
Kremlin does not oppose Ukraine's accession to EU but NATO is "clear threat" to Putin
14:23
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: