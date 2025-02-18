Russians hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, damaging social welfare office – photos, video
Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, with an aerial guided bomb, damaging administrative and residential buildings and destroying a social welfare office.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The investigation suggests that the Russian Armed Forces launched an airstrike on the village of Zolochiv at around 04:50 on 18 February. The bomb hit the centre of the settlement."
Details: Emergency workers said that the explosion destroyed the premises of a social welfare centre. Nearby buildings were damaged, including a community arts centre, a two-storey residential building and commercial facilities.
The bomb hit the centre of the settlement. The prosecutor's office noted that there were no casualties in the attack.
Background:
- On the evening of 6 January, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian.
- On 19 January, Russia dropped three bombs on the village.
- Later, on 11 February, Russian troops struck the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with an aerial guided bomb and hit a house, injuring seven people, including a 12-year-old boy.
