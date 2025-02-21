Ukraine increases drone production by 10 times

The production of drones in Ukraine increased 10 times in January 2025 compared to January 2024.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Denys Shmyhal said that in 2023 and 2024, Ukraine's own production of artillery tripled, armoured personnel carriers increased 5 times, anti-tank weapons increased 2 times, and ammunition increased 2.5 times.

Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "At the same time, we are now producing about a third of the weapons we need ourselves. The government aims to bring our weapons production to at least half of the current demand. To achieve this goal, this year, we have allocated a record amount of money for modernising our own defence industry and purchasing weapons."

Details: PM reports that the government has decided to allocate another UAH 7.9 billion (approx. US$189.68 million) to purchase drones.

Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "These funds will be redirected to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, which will make the necessary purchases."

Background: Ukraine is developing defence production, and every hryvnia of taxpayers' money goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

