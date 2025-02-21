All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians losing valuable equipment in Donetsk Oblast, reports Estonian intelligence

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 21 February 2025, 13:50
Russians losing valuable equipment in Donetsk Oblast, reports Estonian intelligence

The Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces has reported that hostilities on the front lines in Ukraine, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, remain intense. However, Russian forces are struggling to advance and are sustaining losses, including valuable military equipment.

Source: Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces, cited by ERR, an Estonian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kiviselg noted that the main Russian assault is still concentrated on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian troops continue their offensive: they have reached the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk and have taken control of the village of Kotlyne, southwest of Pokrovsk."

Details: On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces have captured the villages of Dachne and Ulakly, and their next likely target is the village of Kostiantynopil.

There is a risk of Ukrainian units being encircled in this area, but the presence of the Vovcha River to the north of the potential "cauldron" serves as a natural defensive barrier, he added.

Kiviselg emphasised that Russian advances have been slow, with an average territorial gain of just one sq km per day in February, at the cost of losing valuable equipment.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian S-350 Vityaz air defence system and, for the first time, a TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system. Both were neutralised in Donetsk.

Kiviselg estimates that Russian forces appear to be facing issues with artillery supply and deployment.

Quote: "There are reports that Russia is expecting new deliveries of 122 mm and 152 mm artillery ammunition from North Korea, as well as various types of missiles." 

More details: Kiviselg added that Russia’s reliance on ammunition supplies, personnel transfers and equipment from North Korea and other allied countries indicates a significant dependence on external support, despite Russian efforts to present a different narrative.

Background:

  • UK intelligence previously highlighted data from the Russian independent outlet Verstka, which reported that Russian military command is pressuring men mobilised in 2022 to sign contracts with the Defence Ministry.
  • Additionally, the Estonian Defence Forces’ Intelligence Centre estimated that in January 2025, Russia lost 100 soldiers for every sq km of Ukrainian territory it occupied.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiawarDonetsk Oblastdefence intelligence
Advertisement:
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's in-person meeting with Putin
All News
Russia
China says it supports "consensus" between US and Russia on Russo-Ukrainian war
EU seeks to increase gas purchases from the US to replace Russian supplies
NYT: US secretary of state calls Europeans to reassure them after US talks with Russians
RECENT NEWS
17:26
EXPLAINERWhere can the EU find funds to defend against Russia?
17:26
European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support
17:09
Russian trolls may have spread fake videos of postal voting in Germany
17:00
Russia may agree to concede US$300bn in frozen assets as part of peace deal – Reuters
16:42
Ukrainian edtech company Headway joins Endeavor global entrepreneur community
16:33
US and Russian representatives held informal talks on Ukraine in Switzerland – Reuters
16:22
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
15:53
Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured
15:44
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
15:41
European Commission addresses EU's remaining dependence on Russian gas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: