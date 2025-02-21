Russians losing valuable equipment in Donetsk Oblast, reports Estonian intelligence

The Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces has reported that hostilities on the front lines in Ukraine, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, remain intense. However, Russian forces are struggling to advance and are sustaining losses, including valuable military equipment.

Source: Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces, cited by ERR, an Estonian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kiviselg noted that the main Russian assault is still concentrated on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "Russian troops continue their offensive: they have reached the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk and have taken control of the village of Kotlyne, southwest of Pokrovsk."

Details: On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces have captured the villages of Dachne and Ulakly, and their next likely target is the village of Kostiantynopil.

There is a risk of Ukrainian units being encircled in this area, but the presence of the Vovcha River to the north of the potential "cauldron" serves as a natural defensive barrier, he added.

Kiviselg emphasised that Russian advances have been slow, with an average territorial gain of just one sq km per day in February, at the cost of losing valuable equipment.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian S-350 Vityaz air defence system and, for the first time, a TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system. Both were neutralised in Donetsk.

Kiviselg estimates that Russian forces appear to be facing issues with artillery supply and deployment.

Quote: "There are reports that Russia is expecting new deliveries of 122 mm and 152 mm artillery ammunition from North Korea, as well as various types of missiles."

More details: Kiviselg added that Russia’s reliance on ammunition supplies, personnel transfers and equipment from North Korea and other allied countries indicates a significant dependence on external support, despite Russian efforts to present a different narrative.

Background:

UK intelligence previously highlighted data from the Russian independent outlet Verstka, which reported that Russian military command is pressuring men mobilised in 2022 to sign contracts with the Defence Ministry.

Additionally, the Estonian Defence Forces’ Intelligence Centre estimated that in January 2025, Russia lost 100 soldiers for every sq km of Ukrainian territory it occupied.

