UK Defence Intelligence, referencing the Russian online news outlet Verstka, has reported that the Russian military command is pressuring conscripts drafted in 2022 to sign indefinite contracts with Russia's Ministry of Defence, citing a shortage of experienced soldiers due to ongoing casualties.

Details: UK intelligence noted that although the contracts Russian soldiers get have an expiration date, they can be extended forever.

The update revealed that those who refuse to sign the contracts face the threat of being sent into "meat grinder" assaults, where the survival rate is reportedly just 10-15%.

UK Defence Intelligence suggests that Russia's push to make conscripts sign indefinite contracts is likely driven in part by a shortage of experienced soldiers, with the country having lost approximately 860,000 killed and wounded since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

UK analysts state that this has significantly diminished the number of Russian soldiers with more than basic training.

The update also noted that Russian authorities are seeking to minimise the need for additional unpopular mobilisation efforts at home.

UK Defence Intelligence recalls that following the partial mobilisation announcement in 2022, hundreds of thousands of young, educated Russians chose to leave the country, a decision that has significantly impacted the long-term challenges facing the Russian labour market.

Earlier, NATO noted an increase in casualties among Russian forces in Ukraine: Russia lost more than 530,000 soldiers killed and wounded last year.

UK intelligence, citing statistics from Ukraine's General Staff, described January 2025 as the worst month of losses for Russia since December 2024.

