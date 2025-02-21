Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says

Ukraine plans to import up to 800 million cubic metres of gas from Europe in February and March to make up for a 40% drop in production following Russian missile strikes.

Source: Reuters, citing a senior industry source who requested anonymity

Details: The source noted that Ukraine had previously produced about 52 million cubic metres of gas per day, while its winter consumption ranged from 110 to 140 million cubic metres per day.

Advertisement:

"We could do without imports this heating season, but the attacks on production are forcing us to import gas to compensate for this reduction in domestic production," the source said.

Reuters added that energy sources and power engineers have not disclosed the current level of gas production. Ukraine primarily uses gas for heating homes and cooking.

Ukraine's primary gas production sites are at risk of Russian attacks due to their location in the frontline regions of Kharkiv Oblast and the adjacent Poltava Oblast.

The source stated that Ukraine’s gas reserves in storage are low. However, the planned imports and domestic production will allow the country to manage through the heating season, which typically runs from October to April, without imposing restrictions on gas supplies to both industry and households.

The source further mentioned that Ukraine must begin replenishing its gas supplies for the 2025/26 winter season in the spring, aiming to accumulate approximately 13 billion cubic metres. At the start of the current season, Ukraine had 12.9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage.

The source noted that it remains uncertain how much gas can be imported after March, as this will depend on the level of domestic production, which in turn will be influenced by the intensity of Russian missile attacks.

Background:

Ukraine significantly ramped up gas imports in early February following a wave of Russian missile strikes on key Ukrainian gas sector facilities.

In January, Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones targeting the western part of Lviv Oblast, home to vital gas storage facilities, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, the country’s main gas production region.

The Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s state-owned gas infrastructure have compelled the country to seek costly alternative fuel supplies from the European Union.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!