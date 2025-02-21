EU to propose major military aid package for Ukraine on Monday

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, will announce a proposal for a major military aid package for Ukraine, primarily including ammunition and air defence systems, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, 24 February.

Source: A senior European official speaking anonymously to a correspondent from European Pravda, as well as two diplomatic sources in Brussels

Details: The sources emphasised that the specifics of the military aid package, including its total value, will be finalised during the meeting of EU foreign ministers on 24 February and subsequent technical discussions.

Quote: "On Monday, High Representative Kaja Kallas will propose a new initiative to strengthen EU military support for Ukraine in 2025. This will be discussed by foreign ministers at the EU Council, and a political decision on the format of support will be made, initiating the process of drafting technical details," the EU official said.

Details: The EU official specified that the package will include artillery ammunition, air defence systems and missiles.

Additionally, the initiative will focus on "training, combat equipment, and restoring the capabilities of Ukrainian brigades, including through collective exercises".

The official noted that the exact financial commitments will be determined after discussions among EU foreign ministers, but the assistance is expected to amount to several billion euros.

Two EU diplomats familiar with the matter explained that the final funding figures will depend on whether each of the 27 EU member states agrees to participate in the initiative.

Quote: "There is a high probability that Hungary may refuse to participate. Slovakia could do the same, though its representatives have remained strategically silent in recent meetings. Neutral countries such as Austria and Ireland may also abstain," the diplomat said.

Details: If some countries opt out, the package will not be structured under the "EU umbrella" but rather as a "coalition of the willing", with a joint fund allowing member states to contribute voluntarily through financial or military assistance.

The EU diplomat predicted that the total aid to Ukraine under this initiative could be around €7 billion, while the diplomat from another country suggested it could range between €6 billion and €10 billion.

Overall, the European diplomats indicated that the EU aims to provide Ukraine with more military aid in 2025 than in 2024, when the bloc allocated approximately €20 billion, surpassing the €15-18 billion provided by the US.

The new initiative is described as a "forced measure by the EU due to existing mechanisms, such as the European Peace Facility, remaining blocked [by Hungary – ed.]".

Background:

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, has confirmed media reports about a European aid package for Ukraine, which may be announced on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, media reported that EU countries were discussing a military aid package for Ukraine worth at least €6 billion, aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic position ahead of negotiations with Russia. Some reports suggested the total value of the package could potentially rise to €10 billion.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary opposes the EU's proposed €20 billion aid package for Ukraine.

